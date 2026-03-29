Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
4h

I can't reply today David because I would probably be arrested for writing down what I feel about this. It's bad enough thinking about it, oh, wait, I can be arrested for thinking it too? Better I go now and take my frustration out elsewhere 😡😡😡😡. Very good article by the way!

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
4h

Thank you David,

Fellow subscribers may be interested in a recent YouTube by Kathryn Porter: "Why renewables are not a hedge for volatile gas": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8I4PrSRXI4&t=11s

Also a recent article on Dr Roger Pielke's The Honest Broker substack: "Renewables" are not Renewable": https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/renewables-are-not-renewable?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=119454&post_id=192026893&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=2k8m2j&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Pielke is a highly-regarded dealer in facts and information. Anyone (I'm looking at you Ed) who believes we can just plough on with wind and solar amid the unfolding scarcity is on holiday from reality.

Yet again I trot out Winston Churchill:

“When the situation was manageable it was neglected, and now that it is thoroughly out of hand we apply too late the remedies which then might have effected a cure. There is nothing new in the story. It is as old as the sibylline books. It falls into that long, dismal catalogue of the fruitlessness of experience and the confirmed unteachability of mankind. Want of foresight, unwillingness to act when action would be simple and effective, lack of clear thinking, confusion of counsel until the emergency comes, until self-preservation strikes its jarring gong. These are the features which constitute the endless repetition of history."

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