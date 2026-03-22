Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Michael Davison's avatar
Michael Davison
6d

Interesting final comment- CB7 to be “debated” in Parliament…..by who?, 99% of our MP’s do not understand what is happening other than claims that unless we, the UK, do something, Climate Change, Catastrophe, Crisis, Emergency (whichever sounds serious) will set the planet on fire, the oceans will boil away, billions will go hungry- can you imagine with the calibre of MP now in Parliament a rational discussion, and that is assuming that more than a handful turn up, which is why Mother Theresa got her Climate Bill into law.

This CB7 will be accepted as gospel, more economic damage will be done, more jobs lost, more claims that 100,000,000 Green jobs were created and each and everyone was a highly skilled, high wage, more misery piled on the population as the choice between Heat/Light or Eat really drives poverty to new levels, homes that should be warm cannot be heated as people do not have the financial resources to pay a ever rising sum for energy, taxes will have to rise as the costs of Net Zero are exposed and finally understood- it’s not going to be anywhere near £2,700,000,000,000, with rampant inflation caused by shortages of imported everything, the costs will be nearer £6,000,000,000,000- a sum that will be impossible to fund, and even if the UK could borrow money, it could never be serviced, especially if 10yr gilts rise to 4.75% (£128,000,000,000 based on £2.7trillion, £285,0000,000,000 based on £6trillion), currently in 2026, our debt annual interest is £108,000,000,000 and rising.

The assumption that a Nation producing less and less annually, with rising unemployment, energy costs the highest in the World, importing everything that allows life to continue, with a current debt of £2,700,000,000,000, will be able to borrow to fund Net Zero a further £3 to £6,000,000,000,000 regardless of whether that additional funding is spread over 5, 10 or 25yrs is madness- there just are not enough taxpayers to screw to fund this madness.

The UK will be the first fully industrialised Nation to be declared bankrupt within the next 5yrs, a Banana Republic, with a Banana Republic mindset.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
6d

David, It's clear from what you're saying that we have a complete mishmash of figures and end result paper from the CCC BUT in their defence, they all live in a fantasy world, so using fantasy figures to produce fantasy results is normal for them. The trouble is though, they think we live in this fantasy world with them. That the mistake because we live in the real world. Thanks for the Sunday service. It was most enjoyable 🤭

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