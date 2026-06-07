Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Ed Hoskins's avatar
Ed Hoskins
2d

Anyone who thinks that is a good idea to replace power generators that work at large scale and consistently at ~90% productivity 24/7/365 with technologies that are dilute, unreliable, widely distributed and intermittent working at a measured productivity” ~18% or less, (~15% in Europe 2025) must be in error or malign.

The low productivity of Weather-Dependent “Renewables” means that installations must be about 5-6 times larger just to contribute the same amount power to the Grid. Even so they are still unreliable. If the installation costs of “Renewables” were equivalent, (they are in fact much higher when fully accounted including subsidieas and other accounting fixes), their power costs more than conventional gas, coal and even nuclear technologies.

https://edmhdotme.wpcomstaging.com/a-few-graphs-say-it-all-for-renewables/

Weather-Dependent “Renewables” are:

· dependent on massive subsidies charged to customers

· require extended costly linkages to gather power from widely distributed power sources

· very destructive of the environment, agricultural land and wildlife.

Weather-Dependent Wind and Solar “Renewables” aren’t effective power sources: they can only ever be intermittent fuel-savers.

Burning fossil fuels does produce Carbon Dioxide CO2, but its warming effectiveness is radically diminished as its concentration increases. At its current level its warming effect is already ~80% effective. Any future Man-made CO2 emissions can now only make a minor contribution to Global temperature. Were CO2 emissions important, Gas-firing has half the CO2 emissions of Coal and about a quarter of imported biomass.

https://edmhdotme.wpcomstaging.com/proportions-of-the-temperature-contributions-of-greenhouse-gasses-h2o-co2-n2o-ch4/

CO2 is essential Plant Food, its rise in the atmosphere has resulted in a massive increase in all plant and crop productivity worldwide. So, rising CO2 levels are reducing the need for agricultural land.

Having damaged its industrial base, the UK only produces ~0.8% of Global CO2 emissions. It is irrelevant compared to the growing CO2 output from the Developing world, particularly China and India.

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iain Reid's avatar
iain Reid
2d

My reaction to the amount of planned solar capacity is absolute bewilderment given that solar can produce close to name plate on good sunny days for a few hours, and that projected capacity is well over grid demand in summer. Much solar is beyond grid control being connected on the low voltage system.

It surely is a recipe for disaster, or am I missing something?

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