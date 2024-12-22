Miliband’s Clean Power 2030 Greatest Hits
Exploring the impact of the Clean Power 2030 plan through the medium of song.
Introduction
I was going to write an article about Ed Miliband’s plan for Clean Power by 2030. But most of it is simply regurgitating the contents of NESO’s plan published last month that we took apart here. The biggest change seems to be spending £40bn per year from 2025 to 2030, somewhat less than NESO’s estimate of £44-48bn per year. Miliband’s plan will also deliver slightly less renewables capacity than indicated in NESO’s Further Flex scenario.
As it’s nearly Christmas I thought we might emulate Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers who have launched a popular track “Freezing This Christmas”. In a more light-hearted approach instead of detailed analysis, we explore the impact of Ed’s plan through the medium of song. Here is my Top-10 list of songs (plus some bonus tracks) that describe to Clean Power 2030 plan.
Eigen Values is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Top-10 Tracks for Clean Power 2030
10. “Kill The Poor” by the Dead Kennedys
Highlighting the impact of Ed’s policies on the poorest in society. Analysts have shown that 4,000 pensioners could die due to the removal of the Winter Fuel Allowance. Many more non-pensioners could die because they lack the means to pay extortionate electricity prices.
9. “Wait for the Blackout” by The Damned
It seems the punks from the late 1970’s and early 80’s really did understand where we were heading, even then. As we remove dispatchable power sources and rely more on interconnectors, the risk of blackouts is increasing.
8. “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits
This song is also for all those wind farms receiving curtailment payments for not producing electricity we do not need.
7. “In the Cold, Cold Night” by the White Stripes
With restricted power use, we are all going to be cold in the night.
6. “Turn Up the Sun” by Oasis
We will all be wishing for more sun to power all those solar panels Miliband wants to install.
5. “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen
Because dancing in the dark is all we will be able to do when the lights go out.
4. “Money, Money, Money” by ABBA
We are going to pay enormous amounts of money for Ed’s plan, but we get nothing in return, because domestic electricity consumption is planned to fall. But renewables companies will be rolling in money supporters after they have collected the subsidies we pay for through our bills.
3. “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse
The future is going to be very dark in both senses of the word.
2. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John
We might all be praying for the sun to go down on Miliband’s career, but in the meantime we shall have to hope the sun does not go down on our solar panels.
1. “Windmills of Your Mind” by Noel Harrison
We shall never know what is going on inside the windmills of Ed Miliband’s mind.
Bonus Tracks
Once you start thinking about it, there are many tracks that could have made it into the Top10. Here’s a few I rejected, but I just had to find a way to fit them in. Please enjoy the bonus tracks too.
Bonus 1. “They’re coming to take me away, Ha-Haaa!” by Napoleon XIV
The race is on to see who will get Ed Miliband sectioned first. Will it be Wes Streeting who has identified Miliband as the weak spot in the Cabinet or a public spirited constituent?
Bonus 2. “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan
Of course, this is Miliband’s favourite track as he was filmed playing his ukelele by a wind turbine.
Bonus 3. “Idiot Wind” by Bob Dylan
But this is probably a more appropriate Bob Dylan track. When we have dunkelflaute conditions, like recently, we will all be cursing the idiot wind and the idiot energy minister who though we could run a country on zephyrs and sunbeams.
Bonus 4. “Ain’t no sunshine” by Bill Withers
Of course, we get very little sun in winter, so why does Miliband think it’s a good idea to triple solar capacity by 2030?
Bonus 5. “Waitin’ for the Wind” by Spooky Tooth
Bonus 6. “Waiting for the Wind to Come” by AaRON
Of course, we’re all going to be waiting for the wind.
Bonus 7. “Waiting for the Sun” by The Doors
And the sun.
Bonus 8. “Baby It’s Cold
Outside Inside” by Dean Martin
Of course, without adequate cheap electricity, we are all going to be cold inside when it’s cold outside.
Bonus 9. “Gone with the Wind” by Ella Fitzgerald
Of course, we all hope Miliband’s plans will be blown away by the harsh wind of reality.
Bonus 10. “The Man Who Sold the World” by David Bowie
Of course, Miliband is selling us all out with his bonkers plan.
Bonus 11. “Take the Money and Run” by Steve Miller Band
Or should that be the Ed Windy MiliBand? There’s certainly some people making a run for it with our money.
Bonus 12. “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac
Except of course, the whole renewables narrative plan is based on very big lies.
The whole playlist can be found here:
Merry Christmas everyone. Next week we will see how Labour’s promise of zero-carbon electricity will send our bills to infinity and beyond.
This Substack now has well over 3,000 subscribers. This growing interest has led to me being invited to give a talk to Sacred Cows on 28th January in London entitled “Net Zero: Why the cure is worse than the climate change disease”. More details and ticket details can be found here, do come along if you can make it
If you enjoyed this article, please share it with your family, friends and colleagues and sign up to receive more content.
Eigen Values is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
David firstly many thanks for your efforts all year in producing these thought provoking articles and shinning a spotlight on so many of the issues the race to NZ is creating.
You need to find someone who do a mash up of all those songs with images/video clips!!
Happy Xmas to you and all those contribute on the blog as that also makes it great discussion forum as well as providing lots more useful information an sources.
This is a very good summary of our soon to be Orchestral Manoeuvres in the DARK - 'Electricity'. And as Giorgio Moroder and Phil Oakey say, Were all in it 'Together in Electric Dreams' - that being Mad Ed's electric dreams aka our nightmare.
Merry Christmas everyone. Stay warm.