Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
9h

It's such a pity that we cannot put the people who spout this garbage under oath when they are "spouting" forth. That way they'd have to be very sure of their figures because omission or lying would be punishable etc. I can't wait for any political parties to knock on my door to explain why they are hell bent on renewables and wanting my vote accordingly. As the song goes "I'll send them hameward tae think again" Thanks David. You've been marvelous in explaining this in easy terms for me. Cheers 👍

Reply
Share
Oriel Sceptic's avatar
Oriel Sceptic
9h

Talking of people who spout non common sense economics, on sub stack there’s an author called “the Long Game” who is arguing against drilling in the North Sea for oil & gas. Interestingly enough all the arguments he makes about political & economic lobbying effectively biasing decision making for drilling could be made against the renewable lobby which is hardly impartial or a charity.

Keep up the good work David of explaining the statistical salad of the energy industry into simple economics / drivers. It’s very illuminating…

Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Turver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture