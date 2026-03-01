Eigen Values

Ian Braithwaite
'Responding to the latest energy price cap announcement from OFGEM, Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs said:

“While any reduction in bills is welcome, OFGEM’s political statements around the changes are both negligent of their duty to protect consumers and a disgrace for an independent regulator.

“The bulk of the £200 (10%) saving from a year ago is not real. It’s a transfer of bad climate policy costs from bills to taxes. Hiding the problem, not solving it.

“This means future taxpayers, your children, are now subsidising old wind farms and failed heat pump promotion campaigns, rather than stopping the waste.

“The rest relates to lower wholesale prices which in turn have benefited from a fall in the regional price of natural gas.

“Which OFGEM do not celebrate, rather they claim absurdly that ongoing exposure to gas (which almost always provides cheaper power than the alternatives before carbon taxes), is the greater risk.

“They further bury in the notes the fact that the fall would have been greater were it not for £66 being added to bills by raising network (or grid) costs, which almost entirely relates to the clean power plan.

“This is propaganda not regulation.'

“While the government is may wish to push whatever net zero nonsense helps them sleep at night, OFGEM exists to serve the public, which requires a drier analysis and transparency on the vast and growing bill for this ideological crusade.”

Gareth Wiltshire
Last time I looked in detail, the losses factor applied in the OFGEM workbooks had increased from 108.5% to over 112% since the start. Not sure if that is due to better metering or a reflection of more energy losses through the system (longer transmission distances, BESS in/out losses etc). A system that now consumes 50% more power in operation than it used to doesn’t seem very efficient. It’s adding cost as power is paid on input and consumers pay on output - the losses inflate the consumer costs. Potential another cost of the changing energy system and the mass addition of renewables.

