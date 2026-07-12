Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
2d

Morning David, As usual it's disturbing reading for us poor bill payers although your comment "It also appears as though Ofgem is prioritising its duty to support Net Zero over the interests of consumers." did give me a laugh because I don't recall a time when Ofgem ever had our interests at heart. So thanks for that😀

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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
2d

I assume that the impact of massive spend and requirements of data centres ,particularly in the USA, is having a dramatic effect on raw material and component prices and availability worldwide.

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