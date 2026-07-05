Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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John Sullivan's avatar
John Sullivan
1d

"We can safely say the main driver of the increase in transmission costs is offshore wind."

That is certainly true today, for "Clean Power 2030", but it will change as Net Zero progresses to the next level of lunacy. Because universal heat pumps are a fantasy, the proposed banning of gas boilers for "Net Zero 2050", & electrification of transport, will mean a 4x to 5x increase in electricity demand. This will require massive reinforcement of 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 transmission and distribution networks.

Total network costs to achieve Net Zero? £600 billion. Add that to the £1 Trillion plus for generation (actually much more because of Miliband's obsession with solar), close to £1 Trillion for us all to install heat pumps, rip out gas central heating, convert to electric cars etc. Add that to at least £1 Trillion for industry, agriculture, CCUS, a "hydrogen economy", decommissioning the gas network, etc etc.

Call it a round £5 Trillion in total. ~£170,000 per household. Peanuts.

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Steve Davison's avatar
Steve Davison
1d

With two margin calls this summer (unheard of previously?) it’s clear that a) the grid is insecure and b) the NetZero lunatics will see this as more justification to “invest” more in the grid and renewables. We are not dealing with rational discourse here. It’s a bit like both cold and hot weather being a sign of global warming. The zealots will interpret all evidence any way that will support their beliefs. Even if we do have blackouts it will be because we did not spend enough on renewables! I doubt anything will bring the lunatics to their senses.

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