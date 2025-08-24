Eigen Values

John Williams
Terrific post — sharp and to the point. Underlines the folly of the current policy the UK government is pursuing. At some point it will have to come to an end, but so much damage has been done, and will continue to be done.

Meredith Angwin
At one point, after Vermont Yankee was shut down for political reasons, I tried to get to the bottom of the statements that "the Vermont Yankee jobs" will be replaced by "green jobs."

I could not get to the bottom of it. But I found out some things at least. For example, if a roofing company prepared some roofs for solar, then all the company's jobs were considered "green." Even though the company mostly did regular roofs.

Unlike Vermont Yankee, most "green jobs" were relatively low-paid and non-union. VY was a major union employer.

Shutting VY did not lead to replacement green jobs. Vermont mostly started importing more from the neighboring states.

It is not easy to get this sort of information. So many part-time jobs that someone claims are full-time green jobs. So little information.

So much hype.

