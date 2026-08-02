Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Martin Thomson's avatar
Martin Thomson
5d

SW Europe and the UK has suffered an unusual period of hot, dry weather due to a stationery, blocking high pressure area. This is a weather event, not climate change due to man made emissions. To argue otherwise requires a scientific explanation of how a marginal increase in CO2 levels can cause a localised high pressure system over one small part of the planet. I await such an explanation with interest, but not much hope.

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The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
5d

It's not like droughts have never happened before in England and Europe. Interestingly, the past few years resemble 13th and 17th century weather patterns. Here is a very good study on historical droughts: https://cp.copernicus.org/articles/16/1027/2020/cp-16-1027-2020.pdf

Presentism is a scourge for rational thought.

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