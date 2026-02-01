Eigen Values

An aspect of this that always blows my mind is that yes we (bill payers) are paying £229 / MWh but the users who have this generation installed are paying nothing to use the electricity. This is like if a big factory had it's own power plant and the public paid (over the odds) for the electricity it made, the factory used the electricity and paid nothing! People would be outraged! The average cost of electricity supplied to your house was around £250 / MWh last year so I think that should be added to the FiT cost "to the public who aren't FiT generators" because without it we wouldn't be paying the FiT and the current FiT users would actually have to pay full bills for their use. So £479 / MWh... (I accept I have ignored the export aspect). I admit I'm not 100% on this thought so please let me know where I am wrong - I accept I could be mistaken. It would be appreciated.

The big success that FiT always claims is driving down the cost of solar power by creating a demand. Well maybe but this also has to be tempered with the reality that one country benefited, China, and they are more than willing to restrict access to critical goods if it serves their interest. It also glosses over the massive technology theft (and other morally difficult things) that led them to drive costs down. I worked for a company that partially owned another company called Hemlock Semiconductor that opened a large polysilicon for solar factory in Clarksville, Tennessee. The story I have heard is that the factory never opened because 1. The Chinese stole the tech and built their own copies and 2. Whilst building up the efficient factories they put tariff protection in place to prevent the import of polysilicon into china to be assembled into panels. So not 100% a good news story.

There is also the unfairness of this within UK society where generally younger poorer people with smaller houses are transferring cash to older richer people with bigger houses which doesn't sit too well.

Thanks again for a read Sunday morning Dave

Typo “The average payment peaked at £310/MWh in 2022/23” - probably should say 2012/13

