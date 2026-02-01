Introduction

As regular readers will know, there are three subsidy schemes for renewables: Renewables Obligations, Contracts for Difference and Feed-in-Tariffs (FiTs). In the run up to Christmas, Ofgem published its latest report on the FiT scheme covering the period to end March 2025. Both electricity generation and the total cost of the scheme fell, but the cost per MWh generated went up. Let’s dig into the details.

Feed-in-Tariff Generation

As Figure 1 shows, generation continued the downtrend established since the period up to March 2021 and fell a further 4.5% to 7.97TWh in FY2024/25.

Figure 1 - FiT Scheme Electricity Generated (TWh) by Year

It does appear as though generation under the scheme peaked in year-ended March 2021 and is now on a gentle glide path downwards. This may be partly due to some 25.5kW of installed capacity becoming inactive during the year, bringing the total to 506.9kW since FY2021/22. However, despite the scheme being closed to new installations since FY2019/20, 98 new installations were accredited in 2024/25.

Feed-in-Tariff Payments

Payments under the scheme are split into three elements. The largest element was £1,732m paid for generating electricity. An additional £94m was paid for electricity exports and a further £18m paid to licensees for administering the scheme. As shown in Figure 2, the total value of the scheme fell 0.8% to £1,844m. This is the equivalent about £65 per household.

Figure 2 - Total Value of FiT Scheme by Year (£m)

The total cost of the scheme has now reached £18,233m since inception. Interestingly, the second largest licensee under the scheme is Good Energy that paid out a total of over £265m in 2024/25. This means that Good Energy is probably one of the largest recipients of the FiT administration fees. By pure coincidence, I am sure, the CEO of Good Energy is Nigel Pocklington who just happens to be the brother of Jeremy Pocklington who is the Permanent Secretary at DESNZ.

Cost of Feed-in-Tariff Generation

As shown in Figure 3, the total cost of FiT generation per MWh has gone up again this year. This is because total generation fell more quickly than total costs.

Figure 3 - FiT Total Cost of Generation (£ per MWh)

The total cost of generation (generation plus export) rose 3.9% to £229/MWh. FiT payments are index-linked and go up each year in line with the Retail Price Index. The average payment peaked at £310/MWh in 2012/13, then fell to £174/MWh in 2019/20 as new installations attracted lower subsidies. However, now there are very few new installations coming online, prices are rising and are now higher than at any point since 2014/15.

Note the Government will change the indexation to CPI from April 2026.

This latest FiT cost per MWh compares to the cost of Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in 2024/25 for offshore wind at about £150/MWh, onshore wind £113/MWh and solar at £92/MWh. The average market reference price so far this financial year is about £64/MWh. We are being forced to pay >3X the market rate for uncontrollable mostly solar power.

Administration Costs Up

Despite declining generation and a smaller number of active installations, the administrative costs incurred by Ofgem to manage the FiT scheme are soaring as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4 - FiT Scheme Administrative Costs (£m)

Administrative costs have more than doubled since FY21/22 to £4.8m in 2024/25. They say this is because of increased spending on audit and compliance work. However, in 21/22 they carried out 70 generator audits, 50 in FY23/24 and only 33 in the latest FY24/25. In 2021/22 they conducted 12 audits of FiT licensees (electricity suppliers who process FiT payments), 10 in 2023/24 and only 5 in 2024/25. Number of audits down and costs up: it is beginning to look like Ofgem is out of control.

Conclusions

We can expect the cost of electricity from the Feed-in-Tariff scheme to continue to rise for the foreseeable future. It is more difficult to judge how the overall costs of the scheme will develop. If the rate of inflation stays below rate of decay of generation, then the overall cost will drop slightly. We already have the highest industrial electricity prices in the IEA and Europe and domestic electricity prices are close to the highest too. We simply cannot afford to keep this scheme running in its present form.

