Eigen Values

Charles Pickles
Once again, another excellent essay on modern governance failings. My reading encapsulated what the NESO document actually represents. It is that the authors and their managers (for want of a more suitable term) are actually children in grown up bodies. Correctly the document is fairy story. It actually fails the tests of reality, costs, and of risks.

Our nation is very poorly served by those whom we pay for through our taxation, especially the personal.

Nickrl
Another great thought provoking piece David which sent me to FES2025 webpage. There they produce a document that compares FES2024 to FES2025 and in 12mths they've already come to the conclusion that hydrogen demand is now significantly reduced and will be replaced by more electrification. Then later tell us that only 56% of their forecast on heat pumps was realised in 2024 and thus adoption of this technology will extend well into the 2040s now. Yet they then go onto forecast increased leccy demand now in 2030 compared to last year. This of course is important (even though its rubbish) because it drives justification for everything else ie generation levels & grid system upgrades.

Then we get dose of reality that says offshore wind range is now reduced by 2GW in 2035 to 68-86 GW due to build challenges (they are deluded at 68GW but 86GW is just bat shit crazy) but it gets worse with onshore wind now forecast to grow from 27-32 GW up to 36-39 GW as planning requirements for onshore wind were eased (ha ha ha). The cherry on the cake is their admission that unabated gas will still be high in 2035. Im surprised they even admitted to that as it rather gives the game away that we need two generation systems.

Finally there is a table of which shows peak power demand in 2030 will be broadly the same for all scenarios even "falling behind" which only makes sense because as David explains they expect demand flexibility to manage down peak demand and shift it. How they can possibly believe people will only heat their houses and cook in the middle of the night isn't explained. Of course the reality is this is cloud cuckoo thinking anyhow so it doesn't really matter. Trouble is though Milibrain is resorting to ever desperate actions to force this behavioural change through and so far the cabinet are going along with it so it can't be totally ignored.

