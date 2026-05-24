Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
2d

The very first thing to be said in any such discussion is that atmospheric CO2 is not bad, but good. At present it is quite close to minimum, and could do with a good hearty boost. Already trees and crops have been thriving (relatively).

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Annette exley's avatar
Annette exley
2d

“The Climate Change Committee’s new report A Well Adapted UK claims ‘public priorities’ for £7–22 billion per year in adaptation spending based on a 30-person Citizens’ Panel (0.0000536% of UK adults) and high-level DESNZ polling (0.00586% of adults). Participants received no concrete information on household bill impacts or funding trade-offs. This repeats the same pattern we documented in the DESNZ Public Attitudes Tracker: tiny, minimally informed samples presented as broad public consent.” Please contact me for full information

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