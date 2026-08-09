Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Ballynally's avatar
Ballynally
1d

We have heared all the arguments the Greens put up. It ALWAYS starts and ends w the fixed mindset that the energy transition HAS to happen, no matter what and within the timeframe of 2050. With that ideological mindset EVERYTHING goes. Facts, calculations are steered towards the endpoint. These people have no moral doubt. They are self righteous and fighting for the 'good' cause. They are not evil..they have simply compartmentalised their mind to stop it from proper assessment. It is the same w the whole 'debate' around Climate Change and CO2 or i should say: the lack of. It's a teamsport..

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Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

These costs apparently don't include the upgrading of the local incoming mains in order that an electric car and heat pump can be run , at great capital cost. 30 million homes will cost £135 bilious if the 4500 cost per house is applied. These figures were given to me by the subcontractors who dug up my street.

I see the green government propaganda department is contributing and forgetting to mention the recent retreat by the IPCC and the advantages of grenning of crops and forests or the much smaller cost of adaptation.

I've just survived a temperature change of 40C since last Christmas .

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