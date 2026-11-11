Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Captain Flint's avatar
Captain Flint
1h

If the CFD price is £97.05, none of the modelled cost figures render that viable. How is that going to work?,

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Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
1h

How much electricity was generated from wind last weekend. This government is mentally deranged.

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