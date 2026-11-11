This is a bonus article today about today’s breathless announcement from the Government of new “investment” in UK renewables. As ever with Government announcements of this kind, there are horrors lurking behind the glossy façade.

The headline announcement is that energy company RWE and global investment firm KKR have announced a total investment of £12bn in the Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East offshore windfarms. Apparently, the spending will support 2,400 jobs during construction and operation and will have the capacity to supply the equivalent of three million homes.

First of all, this is not a new announcement because both windfarms were awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in Allocation Round 7 (AR7) earlier this year. The strike price in 2024 terms was £91.20/MWh, which has since risen with inflation to £97.05/MWh today.

Second, this “investment” is only possible because £1bn of extra funding from the oxymoronic National Wealth Fund, which is in effect an extra subsidy on top of the CfD.

Third, there appears to be massive escalation in the cost of these projects. The AR7 announcement linked above recorded total offshore wind capacity of 8.4GW. Of this total, 6.9GW was awarded to RWE, with 3.1GW of this representing Norfolk Vanguard East and West projects as per the RWE Renewables announcement. The Government claimed the results would unlock £22bn of private investment, which means they expected the costs to be around £2.6bn per GW of capacity.

According to the CfD Contract Portfolio Status report, the capacity awarded to Norfolk Vanguard East and West has fallen from the original headline figure of 3.1GW to 2.76GW. The cost of this capacity as confirmed by the Government and RWE in their announcement today has risen to £12bn or £4.35bn/GW, a staggering +66% increase on the average announced for AR7. The Government’s Generation Cost Report for 2025 assumed £170/kW for pre-development spending and £2,500/kW construction costs for a total of £2.67bn/GW of spending. Norfolk Vanguard East and West are going to cost 62.8% more than this estimate.

This staggering cost increase perhaps explains why the project is no longer funded solely by private capital. The Government announced that the taxpayer-funded National Wealth Fund (NWF) is going to “invest” £1bn in these projects. The terms of the NWF investment have not been disclosed. Not content with forcing energy customers to pay for these windfarms with 20-year index-linked CfDs, the Government has also saddled taxpayers with the costs of providing another £1bn of funds to get them built. What happened to John Healey’s promise “only buy and build new projects when they lower bills?”

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We can estimate the impact of this cost increase on the cost of electricity generated by these windfarms be reverse engineering the Generation Cost 2025 parameters into a discounted cashflow (DCF) model as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Sensitivity of Offshore Wind Costs to Changing Capex and Load Factor

The baseline levelised cost of electricity generated by offshore wind for 2030 delivery was estimated by DESNZ to be £103/MWh in Gen Cost 2025 in 2024 prices, already well above the CfD strike price in AR7. Reverse engineering those parameters into a DCF model yields a cost of £102.73/MWh, close enough. This assumes a 30-year life and an 8.9% cost of capital and the pre-development and construction costs outlined above. Infrastructure costs, presumably the cost transmission lines to the shore are assumed to be zero in the Government model because the OFTO assets are sold to a third party. The model also assumes decommissioning costs of £265.2m/GW.

If construction costs rise from £2.5bn to £4bn/GW (allowing £0.35bn/GW for the OFTO asset) the levelised cost of offshore wind goes up over 36% to £140/MWh. The load factor assumed by the Government is 48% which compares to the average load factor of 43% achieved by the six offshore windfarms operating under CfDs since 2019. If the assumed load factor falls to 43%, then the cost rises 11.6% to £114.67/MWh. The CfD contract is for 20 years not the assumed 20 years. If the asset life falls to 20 years the levelised cost rises 9.7% to £112.67/MWh. If construction costs go up, load factor falls and the asset life reduces to 20 years, then the levelised cost rises to £173/MWh. No wonder RWE and KKR were keen to secure taxpayer funding for the project.

This announcement demonstrates that offshore wind is and always has been a bad investment. Not content with offering a 20-year CfD contract to subsidise the developments with billpayer cash, the Government is now adding a further subsidy from taxpayers in the form of funding from the National Wealth Fund. Of course, billpayers will also be on the hook for the backup, extra balancing costs and grid expansion required by these projects. This is a massive misallocation of capital and a national scandal that should be stopped.

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