Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
5hEdited

I totally agree that everything about Net Zero is a lie. The only question is why they lie about it in the really stupidly obvious way they do which ought to convince no-one, just as they as they so obviously lied throughout their Covid malarky and much more besides.

The sad thing about it is that so many people are brainwashed by the complicit mainstream media and establishment deep state into believing the lies. I recently had my eyes opened even further when I reviewed the Scottish SNP’s government’s totally-infeasible and pointless (disregarding its ulterior motive) updated plan for Net Zero.

I sent my review out by email a couple of months ago with a Bcc list of about a hundred addressees. It was subsequently posted online on various websites: https://metatron.substack.com/p/scotlands-delusional-climate-change.

One of the astonishing replies I received which illustrates the depth of brainwashing and/or ideological obsession which prevails was from a STEM university graduate friend:

“I feel fortunate—like much of the world—that your views are shared only by a small minority of questionable experts, while the vast majority of respected scientists and organisations recognise the reality of climate change. We’re also fortunate that figures like Kemi Badenoch, Douglas Lumsden [I had mentioned him in my review] and Nigel Farage are unlikely to be in positions of power any time soon.”

With impeccable timing for this comment, Douglas Lumsden (Con) won the by-election last Thursday for the Aberdeen South Westminster parliamentary seat vacated by the SNP’s Stephen Flynn!

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Margaret Dover's avatar
Margaret Dover
5h

Fantastic work David.

You weren't joking when you replied to my comment last week by saying 'it gets worse'!

For the last three years, I have been going to an increasing number of so-called public 'consultations' about different renewables projects being brought forward for planning in Wales, with project descriptions ranging from hundreds of miles of brand new 132kv distribution lines marching across some of the most beautiful and ecologically rich landscapes to multiples of up to 230m tall wind turbines being placed throughout the often remote, irreplaceable peat-laden uplands of rural Wales.

Without fail, the developers at these CONsultations claim to be helping to 'reach Net Zero targets' and 'tackle climate change' with their 'clean', 'green' proposals, whilst at the same time proposing to destroy vast tracts of our environmentally precious countryside with thousands of tons of concrete, endless miles of new access tracks and road widening etc. and the 'lawful' slaughter of countless birds, bats and insects through 'exceptional circumstances'.

And these proposals are just the tip of the iceberg, because none of them include the raft of additional 'balancing' and 'storage' infrastructure that will be required in order for the grid to function properly with such a huge reliance on the intermittent technologies of wind and solar.

Also without fail, the rural communities being afflicted by this onslaught of proposals, have been fed a diet of 'we must do this to save the planet', to the extent that anyone attempting to discuss the truth of what lies beneath it all (Net Zero) gets the label of 'climate denier' or NIMBY because they've dared to challenge the state driven narrative now so firmly embedded within the public realm.

Just explaining to people that their electricity bills are already high because a large proportion of their money is funding the 'green transition' has been hard enough, but trying to explain the reasons why we shouldn't be doing the 'transition' at all has been almost impossible.

It's been deeply divisive and has been an incredibly painful experience for many people, and it's not going to end any time soon by the looks of it.

I can only thank you again for everything you're doing.

It gives people like me the strength, and the evidence, to carry on with the difficult task of showing people that we are being lied to, BIG TIME.

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