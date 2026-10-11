Introduction

On Eigen Values, we have often advocated for a big expansion of nuclear power. Nuclear power has many advantages because it is reliable, with many power plants achieving around 90% load factors. For those concerned about carbon dioxide emissions, nuclear power has extremely low greenhouse gas emissions and a tiny overall environmental footprint compared to other energy sources. Five-eyes allies Canada and Australia also have abundant uranium resources which improves energy security compared to relying on unstable Middle Eastern regimes for hydrocarbons. For the engineers amongst us, nuclear power also has the highest energy return on energy invested (EROEI), which means we can solve the energy trilemma without reverting back to an agrarian society.

Britain is not alone in facing a firm power problem and many countries have noticed the advantages of nuclear power. This has led to a commitment to triple nuclear generation by 2050 in an attempt to displace coal and gas generation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This so-called nuclear renaissance is increasing demand for uranium. However, there are increasing signs that uranium supply is fragile so we have to ask the question: Is there enough uranium to support the nuclear renaissance?

Growing Uranium Demand

The amount of electricity generated from nuclear power plants is increasing at a gentle pace, with record production of 2,812TWh in 2025, see Figure 1, from Our World in Data.

Figure 1 - Growing Nuclear Generation Source - OWID

The number of operable reactors has fallen slightly in the past five years, but the pipeline of new reactors has expanded significantly as Figure 2 shows, using data from Yellowcake plc investor presentations.

Figure 2 - Nuclear Fleet Set to Grow

Operable reactors have fallen from 443 in August 2021 to 441 today. Of these operable reactors some in Japan and India are on long term shutdown although Japan is pursuing an aggressive restart programme. The number of reactors under construction has risen from 56 to 79 over the past five years, with 37 of those in China (up from 18 in 2021). The total operable reactors are set to rise from 443 to at most 520 (441 plus 79) as the reactors under construction come online. The real number will be slightly lower as some reactors are decommissioned. However, several reactors in the US are being restarted, mitigating the loss from other sources. Planned reactors are up from 99 to 124 and proposed reactors up from 325 to 331.

The increase in generation and number of reactors is driving uranium demand higher. The World Nuclear Association (WNA) produces a biannual World Nuclear Fuel Report, with the latest being published in 2025. Unfortunately, they charge £1,500 for this report, so we have to rely on third parties to tell us the details. Although the WNA did say that uranium demand is set to double from 68,920tU to just over 150,000tU in 2040 under their reference scenario or to 204,000tU in their upper scenario.

Different Ways of Measuring Uranium Some parts of the world measure uranium using a metric system of tonnes of uranium (tU) or more often ktU, or thousands of tonnes of uranium. Other parts of the world measure uranium in millions of pounds of U3O8 (m lbs U3O8). To convert from ktU to m lbs U3O8, multiply by 2.6. So, 68.92ktU becomes 179m lbs U3O8 and 150ktU becomes 390m lbs.

Helpfully, David Talbot of Red Cloud Securities has charted the increase in uranium demand using data taken from the WNA 2025 report as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 - Growing Uranium Demand

This shows reactor demand for uranium growing to about 135ktU (351m lbs U3O8) in 2040 in the Reference Scenario, just counting large reactors or ~150ktU (390m lbs U3O8) if the growing demand from Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) is included. The Upper scenario shows about 170ktU (442m lbs U3O8) just from large reactors or 204ktU (530m lbs U3O8) including SMRs.

While the demand from SMRs may be considered to be somewhat flexible, the demand from existing large reactors and those under construction can be considered firm demand.

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Uranium Reserves and Resources

We need to consider the supply of uranium to assess whether this growing demand can be met. The WNA estimates there are about 5,926kt of in-ground reasonably assured and inferred recoverable uranium resources at <$130/kgU (or $50/lb) spread across the world. This equates to around 40 years of demand in 2040 or 86 years of demand in 2024. The WNA also estimate there is another ~2m tonnes of in-ground resources that could be economic at higher prices. In addition, there is about 4.5 billion tonnes more uranium in seawater, but that cannot yet be extracted at an economic cost.

It is clear there is no geological shortage of uranium in the ground or in the sea.

Supply Fragility

However, it is becoming clear there is a growing shortage of available uranium because practical uranium supply is becoming more fragile. Cameco and Kazatomprom are the two largest uranium producers in the world and both have suffered production problems recently. Cameco suffered a short-term disruption to its McArthur River mine back in May when local flooding caused the collapse of a bridge that was the primary route to transport supplies to the mine. In July, its Cigar Lake mine was temporarily suspended due to operational challenges at its sulphuric acid plant. In recent years, Kazatomprom has suffered from a shortage of sulphuric acid which is used to leach uranium using its in-situ recovery (ISR) method. To mitigate this shortage, Kazatomprom is building its own sulphuric acid plant but that project has been delayed by 6-12 months, potentially impacting 2027 production.

These are relatively short-term disruptions, but the bigger issue is falling production from both Kazatomprom and Cameco. Production from Kazatomprom’s current assets is set to peak at 32.4ktU in 2027 (sulphuric acid permitting) and then fall to 13.8ktU by 2040. They hope that development of new assets might mitigate some of the fall in production so they can produce roughly 23ktU in 2040, see Figure 4 taken from their latest investor presentation.

Figure 4 - Kazatomprom Production Profile

In addition, Cameco’s production in 2025 fell compared to 2024 levels due to development delays at its McArthur River mine and the production rate is not expected to return to its 2024 level in 2026. Although Cameco’s existing assets are expected to continue producing into the mid-2030’s, its development pipeline is relatively weak, with its Tier-2 operations at Rabbit Lake being relatively small and currently offline. The Millennium project was discovered in 2000 and development work stopped in 2013, see Figure 5 from Cameco’s investor presentation.

Figure 5 - Cameco Development Pipeline

Orano is another large producer that has recently suffered problems. First, it is a partner in Cameco’s mines so Cameco production problems are also Orano production problems. Second and more significantly, political unrest in Niger has seen Orano kicked out of the country and its Somair mine seized by the state.

Some new mines are under development, most significant of which are NexGen’s Rook I project to develop the Arrow deposit (discovered in 2014, expected to produce around 2030), Denison’s Phoenix ISR mine at Wheeler River (discovered 2008, scheduled online in 2028), Bannerman’s Etango project in Namibia (discovered in the 1970’s and scheduled online in 2028) and the Dasa project managed by Global Atomic in Niger with its attendant political risks. Note the very long lead times between discovery and production.

These mines will not be enough to fill the growing gap between supply and demand as shown in Figure 6 taken from a Cameco investor presentation (p18) using data from UxC. Cameco show total supply around ~175m lbs in 2040, including production from new mines, against base-case demand of about 300m lbs and high-case demand around 400m lbs. This gives a gap of 120-220m lbs depending on scenario and note that after many years of supply shortfall in 2040, expected supply is less than demand today.

Figure 6 - Growing Uranium Supply Shortage

Figure 7, taken from an ISO Energy investor presentation, using data from the WNA shows a similar position to Cameco’s high demand case.

Figure 7 - Expected Uranium Supply Gap 2040 Under Reference Scenario (m lbs U3O8)

This shows expected demand in 2040 of 391m lbs U3O8 (~150kt U), which is approximately the WNA Reference Scenario including SMRs. However, they have identified only 164m lbs of supply from existing, developing, planned and prospective mines. A further 15m lbs of supply is expected from secondary supply. This leaves a gap in 2040 of 212m lbs, or 54% of demand. Note again that total supply of 179m lbs in 2040 is lower than today’s demand.

Sluggish Contracting

Utilities typically contract for their uranium requirements many years ahead of when it is required. There are two reasons for this: first, it takes a long time to convert U3O8 into UF6, enrich the UF6 to the appropriate concentration of the U-235 fissile isotope, convert that to UO2 and then fabricate reactor fuel. Second, nuclear power plants are expensive pieces of kit and operators must keep them running as much as possible. To maintain security of supply, utilities keep two to three years of inventory across the various stages of fuel cycle.

Unfortunately, for many years utilities have been contracting well below replacement rate as shown in Figure 8, from Sprott.

Figure 8 - Utilities Contracting Below Replacement Rate

In every year since 2013, utilities have contracted for less uranium than is required to run their reactors.

Uncovered Requirements

Sluggish contracting has led to a large wedge of uncovered requirements looking out to 2045, see Figure 9 taken from the Cameco investor presentation using data from UxC.

Figure 9 - Uncovered Uranium Requirements (from Cameco)

Note that in this chart Cameco/UxC use a low-end estimate of future demand, amounting to about 270m lbs in 2040 which is much less than the ~350m lbs just for large reactors in the WNA reference scenario. Nevertheless, they calculate that ~230m lbs of demand in 2040 is yet to be contracted and about two thirds of reactor requirements out to 2045 or 3.2bn lbs remains uncontracted. Note that the uncovered demand in 2040 is greater than the total expected supply of ~175m lbs and some of that supply has already been contracted. It is clear that when utilities come to market to contract for this material there is a significant risk that it will simply not be available.

No wonder Kazatomprom said in 2024 that by the middle of the next decade, the uranium market will need another Kazatomprom-sized supplier to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

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Falling Inventory

To compound this supply problem, the amount of inventory held by the big suppliers, Cameco and Kazatomprom has been falling in recent years. At the end of 2019, Kazatomprom held 8,571tU as attributable inventory representing 7.3 months of 2020 attributable sales. By the end of 2025, inventory had fallen to 5,964tU, or 5.3 months of expected 2026 sales (see databook, Tab 5. Operational and Cost Metrics).

In 2020, Cameco closed the year with 15.1m lbs of inventory on-hand plus 5.4m lbs they had lent to Orano giving a total inventory of 10.2 months forward sales. At the end of 2025, they had 9.7m lbs on hand, less 3.4m lbs they had borrowed plus 3.6m of the loan to Orano still to be returned, giving a total of 9.9m lbs or 3.9 months of 2026 expected sales. During the first half of 2026, Cameco borrowed another 0.6m lbs of Uranium. The big suppliers now have less room to manoeuvre to meet contractual obligations in the event of a significant supply disruption.

No Real Substitutes

In many commodity markets, if supply gets tight or prices rise in one market, substitutes can be used. For instance, some Asian countries have turned up their coal-fired power plants to cut demand for gas because of high prices driven by the conflict with Iran. Moreover, if copper gets too expensive it can often be replaced by aluminium.

Uranium is different because there really is no practical substitute fuel for nuclear reactors. Mixed-oxide or MOX fuel is made by reprocessing spent nuclear fuel and recycling plutonium with depleted uranium. This is a viable route to displace some natural uranium but in 2024 saved only 605tU (1.6m lbs U3O8) or less than 1% of demand. There is no chance that reprocessing facilities can be scaled to make a meaningful dent in the supply deficit over the next ten years.

Thorium is often touted as a potential challenger to the uranium fuel cycle. However, there are only small experimental Thorium reactors in operation. Moreover, the existing reactors and the pipeline of new reactors outlined above are all fuelled by uranium. Advances in Thorium reactors will not impact uranium demand for the foreseeable future.

Although not strictly a substitute, existing uranium can be “stretched” by under-feeding in the enrichment part of the fuel cycle. If the centrifuges run for longer, then they can produce the required enriched uranium from less feedstock. However, even if the enrichment market eases to enable more under-feeding, the impact on total global supply will be limited to a few percentage points.

In the past, the uranium market was over-supplied by the mega-tonnes to megawatts programme that saw highly enriched weapons-grade nuclear material from Russia down-blended to commercial grades. This avenue is no longer available.

Bifurcated Market

To complicate things even further, there is evidence the uranium market is bifurcating between east and west. Kazatomprom has held several extraordinary meetings of shareholders to approve large deals to sell their uranium to China and India and all of the production from their growing Budenovskoye mine is going to Russia. This means less uranium from the world’s largest supplier is available to western nuclear power plants.

Until recently, the US and EU sourced 20-25% of their enriched uranium requirements from Russia. The US has since banned the import of Russian uranium, but waivers are in place until the end of 2027. It has also been suggested the Somair mine in Niger, confiscated from Orano, is now selling its output to Russia. This has led the FT to become concerned about Russian control of Uranium supply. Moreover, the Chinese have taken a 42.75% stake in Bannerman’s Etango project and signed an offtake agreement for 60% of production. India is also seeking to take stakes in Uranium mines across the world.

The tectonic plates of geopolitics are shifting and there is a significant risk is the West suffers most from a global shortfall in natural uranium supplies.

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Price Response

Growing awareness of the tightness in the uranium market has seen a substantial price response over the past several years as shown in Figure 10, taken from the Cameco website.

Figure 10 - Spot and Long Term Uranium Prices ($ per lb)

Spot prices have risen ~5-fold from a trough of $18/lb in late 2016 to around $90/lb today. Long term prices, used most often in contracts with utilities have also risen sharply, up from about $30/lb in late 2016 to a record $96.50/lb in August 2026. The term price now is higher in nominal terms than at the time of the last uranium supply scare in 2007, although the spot price has not yet reached those dizzy heights of $136/lb.

This price response has so far not been enough to bring on enough new sources of supply to close the supply gap.

Conclusions

We started by asking the question: Is there enough uranium to support the growing nuclear renaissance. Although there is no geological shortage of uranium it is becoming increasingly clear there is going to be a shortage of practical uranium available for commercial use.

Demand is robust, underpinned by the existing nuclear fleet, those under construction and even more planned and proposed. Supply is fragile, with major producers struggling to maintain production levels. Although some new mines are coming online they are not enough to fill the growing gap between supply and demand and some of the production has already been snapped up. There is no viable substitute for uranium that can be scaled fast enough to make a meaningful difference to the supply-demand imbalance.

The price of uranium has been rising and normally we might expect high prices to be the cure for high prices. This is because high prices stimulate a supply response that in turn brings prices down. But with such long lead times between discovery and production, it is going to be decades before meaningful new supply comes online.

With supply shortfalls forecast for many years out to 2040 and beyond, we must conclude there is a serious risk there will not be enough uranium to cover all the requirements. With forward supply in 2040 less than today’s demand, there is a risk there will not be enough uranium for the existing reactors and those under construction globally. It is unlikely the demand from all the planned and proposed reactors and future SMRs can be met unless some sort of supply miracle occurs. However, the burden of the shortfall in uranium supply is most likely to fall on western utilities. China, Russia and India have taken steps to secure supplies well into the future. The supply position for western utilities from western miners is much less secure.

The conclusion from this is that we should not assume that the UK and Europe’s firm power problem can be solved by new nuclear and energy policy should be designed around this reality. New nuclear reactors can only be considered firm once the fuel has been contracted. It therefore makes sense for Britain to mitigate the risks to a Uranium fuel shortfall for the western nuclear fleet by planning to build new gas and coal power plants. It also makes sense to build a strategic stockpile of natural U3O8 now for the plants under construction, before the shortage materialises.

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