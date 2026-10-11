Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
Oct 11

Alternatively we could stop this self destructive Russophobia and deal with them for uranium, gas and oil plus it's derivatives. The Russians like long term stable contracts and have a good record of performing to contract. Part of the reason their VVER reactors are being built throughout the world including a good proportion of those new Chinese ones under construction. They are now busily building a series of fast breeders in Russia itself.

It is the height of stupidity to continue this 'west versus east' nonsense.

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David Roper's avatar
David Roper
Oct 11

The development of new resources in the west is fundamentally a problem of mining engineering and mineral processing, coupled of course to politics. The first two are well understood, the last is in common with renewables development.

Development of more capacity for the processing to enriched Uranium and the subsequent reprocessing of spent fuel have the advantage of being, as with reactors themselves, long term projects with consistent demand. That makes capital funding easier, particularly if it is underwritten (no necessarily made) by government.

On the route to Net Zero much greater emphasis needs to be placed on dispatchable capacity, llongevity of assets and EROEI. Wind in the UK struggles to keep abreast of predicted future demand and we are already into the period when wind farms are reaching the end of their foundations' design life, the implication being an increasing share of new capacity will be needed simply to replace that retiring. Running to stay on the same spot is no way to make progress.

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