Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Barrie Emmett's avatar
Barrie Emmett
4h

As I approach 81 I must admit that I have never seen or experienced such lies, obfuscation and general political disorder as promoted by this government and its associates. There can surely be no doubt in the mind of any reasonable person that they are set on destroying our social order. Today’s revelations upon which we comment is further evidence. History will not be kind to these disciples of globalisation, worship pers of the WEF. Thank you for another detailed analysis.

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Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
3h

Where is the well being of UK citizens in this absolute nonsense. Us plebs are being well and truly shafted by a scientific and economic illiteracy, the UK has never seen before. The sooner the nonsense stops the sooner the country can start to heal. I won’t hold my breath.

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