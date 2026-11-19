Thank you Ben, Mark Hazell, Simon Carr, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stu Turley and The Nemeth Report! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Energy Realities with Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Turver and Stu Turley
A recording from David Turver and Stu Turley's live video
Eigen Values
Podcast versions of Eigen Values articles and media appearances. Fundamental analysis of energy policy and Net Zero, with occasional forays into other subjects.Podcast versions of Eigen Values articles and media appearances. Fundamental analysis of energy policy and Net Zero, with occasional forays into other subjects.
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