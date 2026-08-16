Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
36m

Aside from the disastrous economic consequences of Net Zero, last Wednesday’s lunar eclipse of the sun gave an unseen demonstration of how fragile our electricity grid has become and how vulnerable we are to being unable to power the grid in adverse conditions, as the following facts and figures clearly show.

I used Richard Lyon’s real-time Grid Margin tool to monitor the fuel mix feeding the grid over the period of the eclipse.

The grid operator NESO put out a special advance notice telling gas power stations to be ready to ramp up their supply.

NESO also severely curtailed supply from international interconnectors. This seems counter-intuitive but it was the right thing to do and it proves that NESO officials share the fear voiced by many critics over the years that these interconnector supplies cannot be relied upon in uncertain conditions. Interconnector supply was held steady at 3% over most of the period versus about 20% on most days of the week.

Unfortunately for NESO and other Net Zero fanatics, this voluntary curtailment coupled with the steady wind supply over the eclipse period has exposed how much more vulnerable we could be in future adverse conditions.

Solar supply duly fell from 16% to 2% over the period and gas supply rose from 39% to 47%, with other minor supply and demand changes. No problemo, thanks to wind holding steady at just under a chunky 20%, but no great achievement either considering that we get a total eclipse of the sun every night.

But what will happen in future Dunkelflaute periods of no sun and no wind when, as seems very possible, our gas and nuclear supplies have been allowed to wither away relative to the postulated Net Zero increase in demand for electricity?

Conversely, even if baseload nuclear and dispatchable gas supplies are maintained and expanded as they ought to be to cope with future demand eventualities when there is no sun (which didn’t fully disappear during the eclipse) and no wind (which was strong and steady during the eclipse), with Dunkelflaute conditions extending into Europe resulting in minimal interconnector supply (as during the eclipse), all this occurring in cold dark midwinter (when the demand for power is much higher than at this time of year): then what on earth is the point of all those redundant, ruinously-expensive, instability-inducing, resource-depleting, non-recyclable, China supply-chain/slave-labour dependent, dangerously-low ERoEI solar and wind renewables; and international interconnectors which we can’t rely on; and a nationwide carpet of battery systems with only enough storage to feed the grid for about 10 minutes?

Only a fool or a liar can claim that these so-called renewables, which aren’t at all green or sustainable, are having any discernible impact on “tackling climate change”. The UK government recently let the cat out of bag by admitting that after all our painful community/landscape/farmland-despoiling strivings to reduce emissions, over the years from 1996 to 2023 UK net greenhouse gas emissions fell by a paltry 15%: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/uks-carbon-footprint/carbon-footprint-for-the-uk-and-england-to-2023.

And of course the UK now only contributes a falling (thanks mainly to deindustrialisation) 0.8% of total world CO2 emissions which conversely continue to increase steeply year-on-year as shown in this graph: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?country=GBR~OWID_WR~OWID_WRL.

And of course the latest Statistical Review of World Energy published by the Energy Institute shows that for the world as a whole, 2025 total world energy was 86.2% supplied by hydrocarbons (oil, gas, coal), an unbridgeable energy chasm away from Net Zero. For the UK, 2025 total energy was 78.9% supplied by hydrocarbons, not much better than the world average for all our 30 years of zealous obeisance to Net Zero which has only been paid lip service by most of the rest of the world.

It is clear that in engineering terms, as opposed to make-believe “global energy transition” propaganda terms, Net Zero is a mega globalist fantasy which is going nowhere, very slowly: https://www.energyinst.org/statistical-review.

And these inconvenient facts are before even broaching upon the fact that honest physics calculated by honest independent scientists proves that CO2 emissions pose negligible risk of dangerous global warming because the “warming effect” of atmospheric CO2 molecules is already almost saturated.

Meanwhile, the USA Trump administration has withdrawn from the corrupt United Nation’s pernicious and pointless Net Zero and Agenda 2030 and has emphasised their stance by declaring that “globalisation is dead”. Highly-populous India and Indonesia are examples of how the majority rest of the world are powering ahead their economies based a hydrocarbon-powered future, with no regard for Net Zero: https://co2coalition.org/2026/08/11/indonesia-and-india-are-jointly-planning-a-hydrocarbon-powered-future/.

There are no valid environmental, economic, energy security or moral grounds for the UK to continue pursuing unilateral Net Zero, especially when it is clearly getting nowhere other than to severely damage and deindustrialise the economy due to sky-high energy prices - or is that the covert plan?

Net Zero needs to be abandoned, along with Agenda 2030. We need to reconfigure our national energy infrastructure based on solid scientific and engineering principles, for example as set out by energy analyst Richard Lyon: https://richardlyon.substack.com/p/chapter-7-forging-a-new-realism.

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Jonathan Bensted's avatar
Jonathan Bensted
2h

The whole argument rests on one leap: that Net Zero is why Britain stopped growing. But UK deindustrialisation is a fifty-year story that mostly predates any climate law. Manufacturing fell from around 32% of GDP in 1973 to 21% by 1993 — before the Climate Change Act, the Renewables Obligation, any of it. We lost about 2.5 million manufacturing jobs from the mid-60s to late-80s, 1.5 million between 1979 and 1983 alone, driven by globalisation, offshoring to lower-cost regions, a strong pound that gutted exporters, and chronic underinvestment. Tellingly, the chapter starts its productivity chart “from the beginning of the Climate Change Act in 2008” — conveniently hiding the thirty years of decline already three-quarters done by then.

It also only counts one side of the ledger. Every renewable subsidy is itemised to four decimal places, while hydrocarbons are painted purely as a taxed sector. Yet the IMF puts global fossil fuel subsidies at $7 trillion in 2022, the OECD estimates UK fossil fuel support at over £3.5bn a year, and the North Sea regime is full of reliefs — including investment allowances inside the Energy Profits Levy itself and a price floor that ends the levy if prices drop. And the biggest omission: renewables have saved the UK billions. Ember found post-crisis renewable capacity cut gas generation 39%, avoiding roughly £7m of gas purchases per day; Carbon Brief and NESO calculated £1.7bn in avoided gas imports after the latest price shock. The CfD scheme even paid around £346m back to the Exchequer in 2022 when prices ran high. A cost-only analysis of any insurance policy looks like a waste — right up until the house burns down.

None of which means the transition is flawless — grid constraint payments topped £2.5bn in 2025, and managed decline of a North Sea that peaked around 1999 is entirely sensible. But those are arguments for building the grid faster, not for leaning on a finite, volatile, polluting fuel that peaked a quarter-century ago. Britain’s decline is a fifty-year story of globalisation, offshoring and underinvestment. That’s not a growth strategy. It’s nostalgia with a spreadsheet.

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