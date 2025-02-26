Eigen Values on GB News
My appearance on Jacob Rees-Mogg's State of the Nation
I was lucky enough to be invited on to Jacob Rees-Moggs State of the Nation to discuss the latest rise in energy bills and the big picture costs of renewables. Here is a video of the exchange with Bob Ward of the Grantham Institute. He needs to learn some facts and perhaps some manners.
For a “Policy and Communications Director” he really doesn’t come across as a competent one, he’s loud, obnoxious, irritating, patronising. My opinion of JRM is elevated a bit too. Well done David 👍
Gosh. Bob didn’t present himself or his argument well. What a missed opportunity to have a genuinely meaningful debate.
Well done to you David.