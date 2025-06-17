Welcome to the Eigen Values data store. Eigen Values originally started as a Substack with regular articles providing fundamental analysis of energy policy and Net Zero with a focus on the follies of intermittent renewables.

It became clear that there was a market for the underlying data supporting much of the analysis, so the idea for packaging the data into products was born.

The initial products are focused on Contracts for Difference (CfDs) and Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs), however the range will be expanded to become the leading site for data analysing the performance of renewables in the UK.

Eigen Values is also available to conduct bespoke analysis outside of the listed products. Please use the Contact page on the Eigen Values data store website to get in touch if you are interested.

Eigen Values Data Store

Paid Subscribers and Founding Members get access to exclusive discounts on products in the data store. There are specific posts in the Data section for those subscribers to gain access to the relevant discount codes.