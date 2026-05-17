Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Margaret Dover's avatar
Margaret Dover
6h

Another excellent post David. Well done.

However, in your final analysis where you say 'It should be obvious to all but the most brainwashed zealot that instead of banning new drilling we should be restarting the UK oil and gas industry', whilst I entirely concur, I find myself even deeper in the doldrums regarding any sort of 'good' future for the UK now.

It is obvious to me that our various branches of government (whether at Westminster or devolved parliaments) are still overwhelmingly populated with brainwashed zealots, despite the recent round of elections that have just taken place.

It seems now that no matter who floats up to replace Starmer at the top of the clean, green swamp, nothing is going to change for the better, because there is a clear intention for everyone to 'double-down' and move harder and faster along the destructive route they have had mapped out for the UK for such a long time.

None of it makes any sense whatsoever.

It all makes me feel very sad.

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
13h

Thank you David. Whoever is the well-meaning idiot occupying 10 Downing Street in the next few months will be facing a monstrous crisis caused by a global shortage of oil. Ironical no?

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