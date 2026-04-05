Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
1d

Blimey David , you will be advocating 'making stuff' next, like a sort of real economy.

If the UK is to build new coal or gas power stations they would have to used in a uneconomic manner unless the wind/solar build is stopped or even some of it is permanently taken off line.

Or the economy would have to reverse it's loss of high intensity users which means much lower prices. Which means completely dismantling the last 40 years direction and involve substantial investment in renewed heavy industry.

In other words you are suggesting the UK starts the process of national renewal based on plentyful cheap diversified energy with a strong element of national security of supply.

Reply
Share
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
1d

Another excellent article David, with a nod to Catherine the Great too. Many of us would like to see "coal not cold" become the slogan of choice and millions of us would far rather be warm than shivering cold in the autumn and winter months BUT one person, that's 1, just ONE!, person has decided that MILLIONS of us good, honest, hard working, law abiding citizens of this once great country are destined to freeze their poor hungry bodies into their graves because HE is on an unproven climate change path that will be the death of many and HE has decided that WE must walk this path with him regardless of whether we want to or not. 1 lowly little man! speaks and millions of strong willed people just roll over and allow him to do this to us🤔 I just don't get it🤷‍♂️. Keep up the good work guys. You never know. One day you'll pen an article that'll shake the many into doing something about their own destiny.

Reply
Share
4 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Turver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture