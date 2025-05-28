Eigen Values

Eigen Values

David Edwards
1dEdited

Some great graphical representations of the market revenue and CfD subsidies. The increase in carbon price on SRMC will slightly push up the wholesale price but I think the projected locked in CfD payments going forward is £92.1bn, so only going one way.

Laura Bird
18h

The Institute for Government presents different figures. In here is a graph that shows offshore wind strike prices have dipped to below £50 MWh. https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/comment/wind-solar-power-manifesto-results

Why the discrepancy?

