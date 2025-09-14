Eigen Values

Douglas Brodie
The sad truth is that our leaders have made one of the biggest geopolitical mistakes in perhaps centuries in attempting to “decarbonise” the economy based on flimsy climate pseudoscience using unsustainable, ruinously expensive and totally inappropriate weather-dependent technologies. All they are achieving is to slowly but surely deindustrialise the economy and impoverish the populace.

The Uniparty incumbents are in too deep to admit their mistake and will have to be swept away.

The legally-binding Climate Change Act needs to be repealed. I believe that’s what Reform UK intend to do. They should join forces with the SDP who seem to have a well-developed stance on this: https://thecritic.co.uk/how-to-fix-britains-energy-crisis/.

Ian Braithwaite
Excellent - thank you! The good news is that the CCC, clearly a political instrument, is at last being politically challenged. I recently gathered that Kathryn Porter is consulted by the Tories and Reform (but not so far by Labour or Lib Dems). Sadly, the recent opportunity to move Miliband to Minister for Rockall, was missed. Your piece shows the inability of politicians to adapt and change course in light of facts, while the taxpayer bears the cost.

