US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has publicly slammed UK energy policies at a recent conference.

He says that the world must accept its continued reliance on oil, gas, and coal. He singles out the UK and Germany as being particularly misguided, having poured vast sums of money into renewables only to end up with sky-high electricity prices and deindustrialisation. He states that $10 trillion spent globally to date on renewables has got solar up to just 1.2% of global energy and wind to 1.4%. He describes misguided climate change activism as "the greatest malinvestment in human history".

The 3-minute video and full transcript of his statement is available here: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2026/01/08/energy_secretary_oil_gas_and_coal_are_what_run_the_world_full_stop.html.

Hi David, excellent article as usual!

One small point about your observation on generally correlated front month prices for electricity & gas, which I think some might misinterpret. Such correlation is entirely to be expected - with the nuance you explain so well regarding increasing carbon costs - but it's a different point to that usually claimed by the leftards that "gas sets the wholesale price of electricity" (in the day ahead auction).

The point is that hedged forward markets for electricity (including front month) are dominated by genuine CCGT costs across the overall fleet. Day ahead prices are usually set by the highest cost, most rarely used gas plant. I compare the two with the analogy of a car used daily for long motorway runs (low £/mile when thinking about fuel & depreciation) v. one used for occasional short trips into town (high depreciation £/mile & inefficient fuel use).

Fleet average front month prices are "valid" for discussion of correlated gas & electricity prices, day-ahead auction prices are not. Regardless, as we all know, day-ahead prices bear little to no resemblance to the amount actually received for "renewables" under the rigged subsidy arrangements.

The leftard trolls do not know what they are talking about, & I would hate for anyone to take your excellent article as any kind of endorsement of a single word of their ignorant nonsense. The wholesale gas price does not "set the (retail) price of electricity". Nor, in the day-ahead market, does it even set the wholesale price: The overall cost of the least cost-effective gas plant does - not the same thing at all.

Best regards.

John.

