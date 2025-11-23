Introduction

Late last year, Arla Foods began a trial of Bovaer in 30 farms across the country. At the time, according to BBC Very Iffy, they claimed the additive could reduce methane emissions from cows by 30-45%. News of the trial caused consternation among some and led to a boycott of some Arla products. The manufacturer of Bovaer, DSM-Firmenich said these people were the subject of mistruths and misinformation and the product was “totally safe” for use.

Meanwhile, Bovaer was mandated to use across Denmark in early October this year and there have been many reports that the additive is damaging to livestock, prompting an investigation by the Danish government. By pure coincidence, Arla announced in early November it had stopped the British trial and was evaluating the results.

How did we get into this position of endemic bovine stupidity? Let’s dig in.

Net Zero Emissions

At root, this whole controversy is a story about Net Zero. The climate alarmists are concerned that methane concentrations in the atmosphere measured in parts per billion are having a devastating effect on the climate. This prompted organisations like UK FIRES to call for beef and lamb consumption to fall by 50% by 2030 and be eliminated altogether by 2050 (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - UK FIRES Absolute Zero Eliminate Beef and Lamb by 2050

In their Seventh Carbon Budget the Climate Change Committee (CCC) was less draconian calling for a 25% reduction in overall meat consumption by 2040 and 35% by 2050 compared to 2019 levels. Within this, they expect a steeper 40% reduction in red meat by 2050. CB7 also calls for a 27% reduction in the number of cattle and sheep by 2040 and a 38% reduction by 2050. They call for these reductions even while noting that methane emissions “are already 62% lower than they were in 1990”.

Carbon Cycle

The alarmist narrative is driven by a misunderstanding of the carbon cycle. Cows and other ruminants have roamed the earth for thousands of years. For instance, there were about 60 million bison in North America in the 18th century, compared to about 87 million cattle in the US at the beginning of 2024. Somehow these bison did not manage to cause runaway global warming.

This is because of the cattle grazing carbon cycle (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Cattle Grazing Methane Carbon Dioxide Cycle

Cows eat grass and methane is released from cow belches and rotting manure is released into the atmosphere. The methane oxidises to CO 2 quite quickly and then is reabsorbed by grass through photosynthesis. The grass grows and stores the carbon in its leaves and root systems. The cows then eat the grass and the cycle begins again.

Although methane is emitted during the cycle, it is then reabsorbed, so the net effect on the climate is negligible.

Impact of Methane in the Atmosphere

In addition, the concern about methane in the atmosphere is overblown (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Methane Absorption Frequencies

As can be seen, the absorption frequencies of methane are almost entirely covered by the absorption frequencies of water vapour. The average concentration of water vapour in the atmosphere is about 0.25%, or about 2,500 parts per million. By contrast, methane concentration is about 1,900 parts per billion or more than three orders of magnitude lower than water vapour. The idea that a change in methane concentration will have an impact on climate when its absorption frequencies are already saturated by water vapour is absurd.

[Update 24 November 2025]

An interesting paper on the relatively small impact of methane on the greenhouse effect was provided by a reader in the comments. I found this very helpful.

Methane And Climate Happer Van Wijngaarden 2025 January Compressed 843KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

[/Update]

Bovaer Impact on Cows

Now we turn to the impact of Bovaer on livestock. Back in 2024, the Danish Centre for Food and Agriculture produced a paper setting out the impact of Bovaer on methane emissions and milk productivity. The paper can be downloaded on the link below:

Danish Centre For Food And Agriculture Bovaer Report 1.89MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The paper documented five experiments on Danish cow herds. The reporting of the results is not quite consistent, with some focusing just on methane reduction and others also including the impact on Energy Corrected Milk Yield (ECM) (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Impact of Bovaer on Methane Emissions and Energy Corrected Milk Yield

Both Johnson experiments showed reductions in methane emissions of about a third, with corresponding reductions in ECM of a similar magnitude. The Kjeldsen experiment reduced methane emissions by nearly a quarter but was silent on the impact on milk yields. The first Maigaard paper showed an 18-23% reduction in methane emissions and simply recorded an unquantified negative impact on milk yields. The second Maigaard paper showed a reduction of between 31 and 34% in methane yield and zero to -5% reduction in ECM depending upon Bovaer dosage. It is noteworthy that none of the experiments got anywhere near the high-end 45% reduction in methane emissions claimed by DSM-Firmenich.

Another meta-study by Pupo et al concluded that 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), the active ingredient of Bovaer, reduced methane emissions by 27.9% but a diary with 1,000 cows would need to be compensated by $128,320 per year to cover the cost of the additive and loss of milk yield.

We can only wonder at the bovine stupidity that would mandate the introduction of an additive that reduces milk yields almost as much as emissions. To get the same output, we would need more cows and have almost the same total emissions, but of course at much greater cost.

Bovaer Safety Data Sheet

The Safety Data Sheet (SDS) for Bovaer which can be downloaded on the link below, leads to additional concerns.

Elanco Bovear 10 Safety Data Sheet 138KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SDS shows Bovaer causes serious eye damage, skin irritation and is suspected of damaging fertility. If the product gets in the eyes, users are recommended to immediately call a Poison Centre and rinse with water for several minutes.

This calls into question DSM-Firmenich’s claim that Bovaer is “totally safe” to use.

The Danish Experience

The Farmers Guardian has reported health issues in Danish cows being fed with Bovaer. The Danish government made the feeding of Bovaer in herds of over 50 cows compulsory on October 1, 2025. On these farms, Bovaer must be added to the cow’s ration for at least 80 days a year. Farmers have said that their cows have suffered from issues including fever and diarrhoea, fertility performance has been impacted and in some instances farmers have reported cows have collapsed and died. Maybe the suspicion of fertility issues in the SDS can soon be confirmed as fact.

A farmer described Bovaer as a poison, noting an explosion in digital dermatitis and higher somatic cell counts. Higher somatic cell counts indicate lower milk quality and suggest udder infection. When he stopped adding Bovaer to their feed, cow health showed huge signs of improvement and somatic cell count fell by 20% two days later.

Danish farmer Kent Nielsen took to X with a video complaining that since starting feeding his cows with Bovaer on October 1st, his cows have suffered from diarrhoea, gut paralysis and milk fever. He also reported losing 3kg of milk per cow. He has since stopped administering Bovaer after consulting a vet.

Mr Neilsen’s profile on X also documents many instances of what he terms “Bovaerpoison” on other farms, including the death of calves.

Who could have guessed that messing with the digestive processes of cattle would impact their health?

Conclusions

The climate alarmists have made no secret of the fact they want to reduce meat consumption and cull our livestock herds. They have a mistaken belief that methane emissions from cows are damaging the climate, without considering full carbon cycle of ruminant herds.

The mad rush to Net Zero has caused an outbreak of bovine stupidity amongst our ruling classes. They have come up with Bovaer as a dangerous solution, that cuts yields as well as emissions, to a non-existent problem of cow flatulence. It is hardly surprising that tampering with the digestive processes of cows would harm their health. Some say that the purpose of a system is what it does, so maybe they see the imposition of Bovaer as an easy way to reduce the number of cows on farms. In effect, we must sacrifice the cows to appease the weather gods. We can only hope that Arla does the right thing and decides not to extend the Bovaer trial into the wider farming community.

