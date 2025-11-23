Eigen Values

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
2d

When the Arla trial started, I wrote to Tesco, who delivered our weekly groceries and dairy shop, to ask for clarification of what dairy products might contain milk derived from milking herds fed with Bovaer supplement, as I wished to avoid those products.

Given that Tesco have very sophisticated tracking and tracing protocols that can trace a batch of milk back to a specific farm and collection date, I was disappointed with their response that this information was not available. Clearly, it was not available as they did not wish to provide the information!

All I got was this arrogant and dismissive response "I’d like to reassure you Bovaer poses no health risk to consumers or cows. It does not enter the milk or meat and does not affect milk quality or safety in any way."

To which my response was "Neither you nor your technical staff can substantiate such bold and far-reaching assurances. You do understand the potential liability you are creating for your employer by your claim that Bovaer poses no health risk? Lots of products come to market that were deemed safe, only for it to be later accepted that they were far from safe! "

Tesco, like so many other companies, have been utterly captured by the Net Zero Zealots that they don't listen to consumer concerns. And all I wanted was to know what products I needed to avoid!

We no longer shop at Tesco.

Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
1dEdited

I don’t think this is any “mistaken belief” on the part of climate alarmists. The war on farming is all part of the deep state’s war on humanity. The sabotage was particularly noticeable in the USA during the Biden years with farmers being denied fertiliser supplies and alt media reports (not the complicit MSM) of food processing plants and chicken farms being mysteriously burned down. Here in the UK the price of agricultural fertiliser is now about three times more expensive than it was a few years ago. No wonder our grocery bills are going up.

Don’t forget that the previous Dutch government led by establishment puppet Rutte tried to throw 3,000 farmers off their land: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1677598760770076672?s=20.

