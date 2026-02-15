Eigen Values

Douglas Brodie
The level of mendacity among all the proponents of Net Zero is mind-boggling. It’s been going on ever since the Climate Change Act was passed in 2008. I recently came across a great cartoon which I thought very fitting for the delinquent so-called professionals of NESO who are leading us all off the Net Zero cliff edge: https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/net-zero-nonsense.jpg.

However I think the situation actually worse than that. The cartoon suggests they are swivel-eyed loons, i.e. mad, whereas I suspect they are all bad, i.e. deliberately intent on wrecking what used to be quite a decent economy (helped along the way by Covid, the war in Ukraine and uncontrolled mass immigration).

This darker interpretation makes sense if you assume that Net Zero is a deep state project which is going badly wrong but is so deeply entrenched that there is no easy off-ramp. All the players like the Uniparty politicians, NESO and the CCC are simply following orders from above. I seem to remember that “I was only following orders” was not a valid defence for a different group of malfeasants.

The USA has just revoked Obama’s fraudulent CO2 endangerment finding, as neatly summarised here: https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/regulation/epa-revokes-endangerment-finding-what-you-need-to-know/.

This is almost certainly the final death knell for Net Zero in the USA. Whatever nefarious geopolitical gain the UK deep state originally thought Net Zero might yield, given that most of the rest of the world is now not doing Net Zero, will they finally acknowledge that the Net zero agenda is just shooting themselves in the foot for no geopolitical gain whatsoever?

Maybe the recent defiance by the hitherto deep state compliant Tory party in committing to revoke the Climate Change Act marks the start of a climbdown.

philipat
1d

Agreed, I have commented before that Miliband is allowed to get away with complete lies without challenge or consequence. This really has to stop and, as you say, there really should be consequences, especially in view of the economic impact on the country.

I have also commented before on the matter that the full capital costs of building backup gas generation are not fully recognized. And again, I question who, on the basis of use only as backup is going to risk huge amounts of capital in building them without more enormous subsidies to provide an acceptable ROCE?

