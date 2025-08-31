Eigen Values

It doesn't add up...
3h

There are several relevant developments recently. Prof Sir Dieter Helm has been forthright in pointing out that CP2030 is going to be very costly:

"It is hard to conclude other than that the Secretary of State is deluded when he champions the 2030 net zero target as a route to lower costs of energy through ever-cheaper renewables. Rather, it reflects a conclusion seeking a cost measure that confirms it.

The correct measure is system costs. The reality is that net zero by 2030 is expensive and that by dashing flat-out towards it, the result will be even higher costs. That points to an even more challenging reality: it is going to be expensive to decarbonise carbon consumption, and it is a delusion to think that having for so long not been paying the cost of the pollution our consumption is causing, by now paying for pollution, it is going to be all win–win. The price is not coming down, as heralded by the Secretary of State. It is going up, with a system requiring twice the generating capacity and much more transmission, lots of batteries and storage, and a great deal of back-up generation to keep the lights on, all to achieve the same amount of electricity. To think otherwise is to commit the broken windows fallacy – that by breaking windows, economic growth is increased. Replacing one set of windows with another is a net cost, and replacing the windows with more glass than was previously needed is a bigger cost still.

It is time to be honest about the costs of the net zero target."

The Greenvolt floating wind farm is now in difficulty as CNOOC have refused to purchase output from it for its nearby Buzzard platform. Wind projects are being cancelled around the world - in Australia, Japan, the US, as well as in Europe/UK.

Claire Coutinho (Conservative Shadow ESNZ minister) wrote to the new CCC Chair, Nigel Topping, demanding he update costs properly for the 7th Carbon Budget, as they are plainly unrealistic and misleading Parliament and the nation.

It could be said that NESO and OFGEM really need to do likewise: OFGEM have a consultation on their Soviet style prescriptive planning for the grids (including gas) which is designed to lock in CP2030 and Miliband as normal - options that are on the path to failure and replacement by the next government - but by then it will be an emergency if the present course is not halted rapidly now.

Note also that Kemi Badenoch is now formally renouncing Net Zero, and arguing for full development of the remaining North Sea potential.

Jaime Jessop
32m

Thanks David. A stark analysis of the real and exponentially growing costs of 'clean' electricity.

In stark contrast to the Stark raving bonkers assumptions at Clean Power Mission Control and the hallucinogenic inspired estimations of Pinchbeck's CCC.

