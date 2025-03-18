Appearance with Martin Daubney on GB News
Discussing Kemi Badenoch announcement abandoning Net Zero
I was kindly invited to discuss today’s announcement by Kemi Badenoch that the Tories have effectively abandoned Net Zero. It went all too quickly, but hopefully, I covered the main points.
