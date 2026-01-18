Eigen Values

Charles Fulthorpe
9hEdited

A subtle aspect that is often missed talking about CfDs is that while there is a mechanism to pay money from a generator to a supplier, there is no obligation that the supplier passes on any benefit to their customers when there is a net surplus. The only mechanism where that happens is when Ofgem calculates the energy price cap and accounts for it. The energy price cap does not apply to industrial (outside EII have to pay CfDs) and commercial users who will never see any benefit as their electricity supply contracts will have no clauses that relate to passing any benefit from these schemes onwards, only costs. An aspect that is also within the new nuclear RAB mechanisms. Of course currently not really relevant given current prices but a definite caveat to the benefit!

Details on the mechanisms here:

https://www.lowcarboncontracts.uk/insights/moving-the-money/

Douglas Brodie
7h

Congratulations to David on his recently-published Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) report "The Cost of Net Zero": https://iea.org.uk/publications/the-cost-of-net-zero/.

He covers the same ground in this 50-minute IEA podcast “Why Net Zero Will Bankrupt Britain”: https://www.youtube.com/live/16k9EyuhgLo.

